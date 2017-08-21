Crews responding to structure fire on 1st Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a structure fire at 317 1st street in Albany early Monday morning.

The Albany Fire Department confirmed the fire in a residential building on 1st Street.

#BREAKING: Crews on scene of a fire on 1st Street in Albany. Everyone accounted for, but fire has spread pic.twitter.com/WFfDDwObhX — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) August 21, 2017

Crews on scene told NEWS10 the fire knocked down several power lines.

Residents say everyone was able to make it out of the building safely. Several dogs were safely evacuated as well, though one resident was concerned about several cats in the building.

