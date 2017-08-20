Umpires end protest, will meet with Commissioner Manfred

By Published:
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball umpires have ended their protest of what they called “abusive player behavior” after Commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their union’s governing board.

Most umpires wore white wristbands during Saturday’s games after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez. Kinsler said Tuesday that Hernandez was a bad umpire and “just needs to go away.”

The World Umpires Association announced Sunday in a series of tweets that Manfred had proposed a meeting to discuss its concerns, and said umps had decided to remove the wristbands to demonstrate their good faith pending the meeting.

A message was left seeking comment from Major League Baseball.

