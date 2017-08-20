Travers Restaurant Week begins in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several Capital Region restaurants will be offering special menu pricing this week in honor of the eighth annual Travers Restaurant Week.

THE 148th annual Travers Stakes is right around the corner but you don’t have to wait to start celebrating. The fun started Sunday with Restaurant Week.

“It’s busy. Parking is hard to find, everybody is just looking for a good place to eat,” said Tyler Russo, Crepe Chef at Ravenous.

Sunday, restaurants all over town start to offer special menus and special pricing in honor of the upcoming Travers stakes.

There are about 20 restaurants participating this year and one of them is Ravenous in downtown Saratoga.

“You get a taste of our Belgian style Pom frite (Belgian French fries) and then you get a choice of one of the savory crepes and one of the petite sweets,” said Julie Raymond, co-owner of Ravenous.

During the five day event, diners enjoy a pre-fixed meal at participating restaurants for $18.64. That price is symbolic of the year 1864, the year of the first ever running of the Travers Stakes and locals are expecting to get more “bang for their buck” when they dine out this time of year.

“I do usually go out just to try the different restaurants that I haven’t been before. I think it’s a great deal, you get to try different samples, three different courses for $18.64 so how could you go wrong?” said Michelle Fignar, Ravenous waitress.

Restaurant Week ends on Thursday, so you’re going to want to take advantage of some of these deals while you can.

