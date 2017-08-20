LEADING OFF: Cardinals-Pirates meet in Little League Classic

(AP) – A day after they played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pirates will fly about 200 miles to central Pennsylvania for the Little League Classic in Williamsport.

Following the morning trip, the teams will take part in Little League-themed activities and then play at night at the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Philadelphia Phillies’ affiliate in the Class A New York-Penn League.

The stadium seats under 2,500 and was formerly known as Bowman Field, which opened in 1926.