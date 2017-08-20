Fundraiser held for the family of Glens Falls murder victim

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is showing their support for a family that’s mourning the deaths of a mother and child murdered earlier this month.

A fundraiser took place at Sky Zone in Queensbury to benefit Crystal Riley’s two sons.

Riley and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Frasier were the mother and daughter murdered just over one week ago at their home in Glens Falls.

At Sky Zone dozens of families came to jump on the trampolines, listen to music and take part in raffles and a silent auction.

Those hosting the event are also selling t-shirts and sweatshirts honoring Riley and her daughter as well as her two sons, Caiden and Tyler.

Jacque Ecuyer is friends with the boys’ father and wanted to do whatever he could to help them.

“It was a tragedy what happened to these two boys’ mom, at 10 and 12 years old, so not only as a father but as a person you have a heart and you feel for these kids,” said Jacque Ecuyer, organizer of the event and family friend.

The event took place Sunday afternoon and supported the family.

The man accused in their deaths pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him including two counts of murder.

Police expect more charges coming against him.