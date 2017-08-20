Altamont Fair closes Sunday, Fonda Fair begins August 30

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday night, fair goers will have to say goodbye to the Altamont Fair until next summer.

Doors close at 10 p.m. tonight, so there is still time to get out there and have some fun!

Events include a chainsaw carving, a pet show and even a lumber jack show.

The fair manager said the event has been a massive success this year, judging by the crowds that came out.

“With the crowds that we’ve had, we had one day of rain where the crowds were nonexistent. But, every other day there have been a ridiculous amount of people coming through the gates so we are very happy with how things tuned out,” said Amy Anderson, Altamont Fair Manager.

But, when one fair ends another one starts get ready for the Fonda Fair.

The fair will kick off its 176th year on Wednesday, August 30th.

It runs until September 4th and features many activities including a tractor driving contest and demolition derby.

There will also be a rodeo which is a new addition to the fair.