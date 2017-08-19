Schenectady man charged with inappropriate relationship with a 12 year-old

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man is facing felony charges tonight after police said he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 12 year old girl.

Rotterdam Police said they were alerted to the situation by the victim’s parents.

Following a joint investigation by Rotterdam detectives and Schenectady Police, 20 year-old Marcus Laboy, was arrested and charged with the use of a child in a sexual performance, disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say more charges are possible.

Laboy is being held on $40,000 bail.