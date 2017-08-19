Powerball jackpot up to $535 million

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Powerball players are hoping luck is on their side as the numbers are drawn for one of the largest jackpots Saturday night.

Everyone is hoping to get their hands on the $535 million jackpot, many coming out to buy their tickets at the last minute here at Stewart’s.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

“It’s everybody’s dream to win,” said Kathy Ravida of Colonie

One in 292 million, those are your odds at winning the Powerball on Saturday night.

The jackpot, $535 million, is the 5th largest in history.

So if you won the big bucks, what would you do?

“With that much money? I don’t know yet,” said Bruce Mail of Colonie.

It’s a lot to think about.

“I always tell my kids we’re going to have the Ravida compound and I’m going to buy as much land as I can,” Ravida said.

“Well I want a couple houses, maybe six,” Mail said.

“We try to give back as much as we can now so I want to give back more than we do,” Ravida said.

Well at the end of the night, it comes down to luck and even if they don’t win, they say it’s fun to dream.

“I’ve got a chance, that one little percent,” Mail said.

“I’m hopeful, why not. I have as much a chance as everybody else,” Ravida said.

The numbers will be drawn just before 11 p.m. tonight.

If you’re the lucky winner you can collect it as a one-time cash payment and get about $340 million or collect the payment over 30 years.