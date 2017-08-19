Potential wild animal near Buckingham Pond in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday around 11:15 a.m., Albany Police responded to the area of Buckingham Pond for a report of a wild animal.

The animal was unable to be located and has not been seen in the area since the original call.

However, police are still warning people about the potential for a wild animal roaming the streets.

Buckingham Pond is not that wild of an area. There’s a pond, trees and ducks, but what someone caught on camera Saturday morning may not be what you’d expect to find in that area.

Some say it may just be a house cat, while others think it looks like a bobcat.

Whatever it is, it’s concerning some in the area.

“I have no idea what it is. It just looks dangerous. This thing could have rabies or any number of things,” said Augustina Boateng of Albany.

“I guess if it’s something dangerous that I hope it would be caught and taken back to where it came from,” said Joanna Weaver who lives near Buckingham Pond.

The Albany Police Department is asking that if anyone sees the animal in the photo above, do not approach the animal and immediately notify the Albany Police at 518-438-4000.

The New York State Environmental Conservation Police was also notified of the incident.