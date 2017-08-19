Free fitness event held at Saratoga Cycling Studio

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are setting the reset button on their exercise routine this fall. To help, a Saratoga exercise studio hosted a free fitness event Saturday morning.

If you fell into the trap of summer foods like ice cream and wedding cake, the Saratoga Cycling Studio is offering a chance to recommit to you goals with a morning of free rides.

“Especially being in Saratoga there is everything going on, the track, the social parties, weddings, events, it’s easy to get off track,” said Amanda Kladis, spin instructor.

The studio kicked off their commit to fit challenge with free spin classes this morning, and the fitness gurus say this is a workout for everyone.

Amanda: “We have a lot of clients who used to run that really don’t do that anymore because it’s so hard on the joints, but spinning is high intensity but low impact on those joints,” Kladis said. “Commit to Fit backs up what we do here in the studio whether it’s up here on the bikes or back on the barre or the TRX straps with our personal trainers, it helps to regroup, recharge, refocus our systems.”

The Commit to Fit program is all about committing to a healthy lifestyle this fall, and the experts say that exercise is only one half of that equation.

“I was told that if you read a label and you can’t pronounce an ingredient, don’t eat it,” said Jerry Amedio, co-owner of the spin studio.

“Absolutely if you don’t have good nutrition then the pieces for fitness are going to be very difficult to fit together. So Advocare is a solutions based company, we’re all about providing solutions whether you’re looking to build lean muscle, lose weight. Whatever it is, we have a solution,” said Melissa Martin of Advocare Nutrition.

Class schedules for charity rides and regular class packages are available online: Saratoga Cycling Studio