‘Whites Only’ spray painted on South Glens Falls apartment building

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Police are investigating graffiti as a possible hate crime after the words “whites only” were discovered on the columns of an apartment building.

The shadow of racist graffiti is still visible beneath a layer of white paint on these columns as police try to find out who is responsible for the hateful words.

The building owner painted over them Friday afternoon.

“I’m no, Picasso but I’m doing my best.”

Neighbors stood by in shock.

“It’s horrible that people think that it’s ok to do this and Charlottesville I imagine it’s got something to do with it,” Garrett Ball said.

Ball can’t help but think that recent events inspired these hateful words.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I think it’s disgusting that it happened.”

A black man who lives inside the building says he has seen this behavior before and that he’s the target. He wouldn’t go on camera but says he’s not intimidated.

Police say they are investigating this as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Right now, there are no suspects.