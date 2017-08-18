Video store customer stops robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The owner of a local video store is thanking loyal customers who stepped up to stop a robbery earlier this week.

It’s a scene straight from a movie.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a hooded robber with a mask on enters East Street video in Pittsfield.

The plan is to rob the cash register and take off scot-free, but things don’t always stick to the script.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Here’s how it went down. The would-be robber came in, walked up to the counter and demanded money. The employee started handing over cash and that’s when the loyal customers came running out and tackled the suspect to the ground. They pinned the suspect down until police arrived.

Customers like Mike O’Keefe.

“I’m in here every night. I just come in and get my lottery, get my beer, and my cigarettes.”

When the robber entered and tried to leave with over $700 dollars in cash, he sprang into action.

“I just put one hand on the back of the jacket, got myself between them and the door and said no you’re not going no place.”

A struggle ensued between O’Keefe and the robber. That’s when Ron Bruno, who was in an adjacent room, noticed something was up.

“He started out yelling something about you’re not going to rob this place,” Bruno said.

Police arrived on-scene within minutes and made the arrest.

The suspect was revealed to be 32-year-old Ivy Rogers. She is a suspect in another nearby robbery.

“Just I gotta make sure she doesn’t get out of here. You’re not leaving,” O’Keefe said.

That determination paid off with its own Hollywood ending. A would-be robber off the streets and the store safe once again.

“I didn’t save anyone’s life. I just saved a bunch of money from walking out the door and somebody else having to deal with it in the future.”

“It’s just one of them things. Instinct kicks and you just do what you do and think about it later,” Bruno said.