Taking photos of the solar eclipse could damage your smartphone

By Published:
Credit: NASA/Cirtain

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – NASA is warning photographers to protect their cameras when trying to photograph the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday.

NASA says you will need to purchase a solar filter that will reduce the light intensity. You could use ISO-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses to protect your camera lens from the eclipse.

The exception is if you are taking a photo of the brief moment of totality. If you’re using a filter during this time, NASA says you will not be able to see the faint corona in the photographs.

Learn how you can photograph the solar eclipse.

