Solar eclipse viewing comes with safety concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People all over the Capital Region will be stepping outside to view the solar eclipse on August 21, but there are some safety precautions you and your family should be aware of before looking up at that sky.

The solar eclipse will be visible here in Upstate New York in just a few short days, but there is a proper way to view the event according to doctors and you could be in some serious trouble if you don’t protect your eyes before looking up at the sky on Monday.

“When you get that light exposure to the most sensitive part of your eye which is the retina, it can actually burn that most sensitive part of your eye,” said Dr. Rishi Singh of the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when we look up at the sun our pupils shrink to allow less light exposure and even though looking at the sun for short periods of time can be okay, staring for prolonged periods can cause serious irreversible damage.

So, before you head out to watch the eclipse on Monday, you might want to pick up a pair of special protective glasses or consider viewing the event on television.

But remember, viewing the eclipse through unprotected eyes or even regular sunglasses could be dangerous.