Salvage company buys Albany eyesore building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A longtime Capital Region eyesore is now under new ownership.

A New York City salvage business has bought the Central Warehouse, a giant ugly concrete building that you’ve no doubt noticed if you’ve ever taken 787 through Albany.

The building was once a critical part of the supply chain for frozen food.

It has since been covered in graffiti and had many windows knocked out causing many to ask for it to get cleaned up.

Local officials couldn’t be happier with the news.

“That building has been an eye sore for as long as I can remember and many people have driven by it and it really has had a poor reflection on the Capital City,” Assemblyman John McDonald (D-Cohoes) said.

The new owner hasn’t said what they plan to do with the 11 story 500,000 square foot building.