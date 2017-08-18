Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Chappelle-Nadal says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination. The Democratic Senator says she didn’t mean what she posted Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, but was frustrated with the president’s reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri lawmaker says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she didn’t mean what she posted Thursday, but was frustrated with the president’s reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chappelle-Nadal said she wrote the comment in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office.

Chappelle-Nadal says she was reacting to concerns expressed by her constituents about Trump’s response to a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town.

Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken in the past. She was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

