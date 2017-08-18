Local man staying in Barcelona speaks out about attack

BARCELONA, Spain (NEWS10) – Panic filled the streets of Spain on Thursday after a van was driven through a crowd in Barcelona.

More than a dozen people were killed in the attack and the death toll is expected to rise. Among the dead was an American citizen.

Rick Caliendo has lived in Albany for the past 10 years. He is a College of Saint Rose graduate and worked at Siena.

He is traveling with his fiancee and says he knew something was up the moment they landed in Barcelona.

The subways were shut down and the streets that were normally crowded were silent.

Little did the couple know that their hotel, located in La Ramblas, was ground zero of the attack.

“We were supposed to get off at that stop. If it was another couple of minutes, we would have been in that area walking. We were in Barcelona for the first few days and were in that area. It is a very busy area and it is scary because we know how horrible it could have been with the groups of people. It was really emotional considering how close it was.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.