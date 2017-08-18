Cops on Top fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police from around the Capital Region were out in force at local Dunkin Donuts on Friday.

The officers stood on the roofs of 12 Dunkin Donuts in different communities to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

“Any money they donate today will help us go and compete. Every donation helps us. If you donate up to $20, you get a free t-shirt. Anything under will get you a free coupon for a doughnut.”

All contributions from Friday’s campaign will support Special Olympics New York.

The program has raised nearly $15,000 to help athletes in the past two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s