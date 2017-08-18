Cops on Top fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police from around the Capital Region were out in force at local Dunkin Donuts on Friday.

The officers stood on the roofs of 12 Dunkin Donuts in different communities to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

“Any money they donate today will help us go and compete. Every donation helps us. If you donate up to $20, you get a free t-shirt. Anything under will get you a free coupon for a doughnut.”

All contributions from Friday’s campaign will support Special Olympics New York.

The program has raised nearly $15,000 to help athletes in the past two years.