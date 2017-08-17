White House Official: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner vacationing in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – Could President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner be in the Green Mountain State?

According to an article from The New York Times, the pair is currently vacationing in Vermont.

Vermont State Police and Governor Scott’s office who both remained tight lipped on the location of Trump and Kushner.

“Per internal policy the Vermont State Police does not comment on any ongoing security operations, plans or procedures,” commented Scott Waterman, Vermont State Police Public Information Officer. “My understanding is that it’s a private trip, so we were not made aware. The arrangements for a private trip would be handled by Secret Service,” added Rebecca Kelly, Communications Director, Office of Governor Phil Scott.

According to CNN a White House official said the couple is in Vermont for a planned two day trip before heading to New Jersey for meetings in Bedminster.