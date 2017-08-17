Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t bought your solar eclipse glasses for Monday’s partial solar eclipse, you’re not the only one.

While these glasses are selling quickly, you may have some luck shopping in person at some area retailers.

According to the American Astronomical Society the following retailers MAY have some of the ISO approved protective glasses:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Lowe’s

Toys “R” Us

Walmart

Keep in mind, some of the above retailers may already have sold out of the approved glasses. It’s best to call ahead to see if the solar eclipse glasses are available. Also important, some stores may have the glasses, even if the store website is sold out.

If you know of other local stores that carry the ISO approved glasses, let us know at reportit@wwlp.com so that we can update our list.

The partial solar eclipse is on Monday from 1:25 PM to 3:58 PM here in western Massachusetts. The peak of the eclipse happens at 2:44 PM when up to 65% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.