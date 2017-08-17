US Congressman files articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump over Charlottesville comments

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A U.S. Representative has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his comments on Charlottesville.

Congressman Steve Cohen (D TN-09) says he has great concerns about Pres. Trump’s ability to lead the country after his response to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 15 and believes he should be removed from office.

“Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the President said ‘there were very fine people on both sides.’ There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen,” Rep. Cohen said.

Last month, two Congressman filed an article of impeachment after they say Pres. Trump obstructed justice in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.