Teens arrested after reports of ducks being run over on the Great Sacandaga Lake

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Law Enforcement charged two teens with illegally disturbing protected wildlife.

The charges follow an investigation into reports that people on personal watercrafts were harassing ducks on the lake.

The two 16-year-olds, one from Duanesburg and the other from Pattersonville, could face a $250 fine.

The DEC says the investigation was resolved due to the cooperation of the teens’ parents and the teens.

DEC encourages the public to observe wildlife from a distance and avoid any actions that may disturb them. If you witness wildlife being harassed or harmed other than by legal hunting activities, or any other environmental crime, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).