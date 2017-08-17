Spanish police confirm at least 4 suspects dead

Related Coverage Barcelona van attack kills 13 in agonizing repeat for Europe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the Barcelona attack (all times local):

2:45 a.m.

Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona.

Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.

___

2:25 a.m.

The channel ran a video of Cambrils’ promenade in which volleys of gunshots could be heard while sirens wailed and people’s screams could be heard.

___

2:00 a.m.

___

1:10 p.m.

___

12:45 a.m.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says his country is mourning in solidarity with the city of Barcelona and other cities in Europe that have been hit by deadly extremist attacks.

Rajoy traveled to Barcelona following the van attack that killed 13 people and injured up to 100. He says the victims and their family and friends “are in this moment our main priority.”

The capital of Spain’s Catalonia region was “today hit by jihad terrorism like other cities have been throughout the world.”

The prime minister says the residents of Paris, Nice, Brussels, Berlin and London “have experienced the same pain and uncertainty that those of Barcelona suffer today.”

For Spain, Thursday’s bloodshed was the country’s deadliest attack since 2004, when al-Qaida-inspired bombers killed 192 people in coordinated assaults on Madrid’s commuter trains.

Rajoy declared three days of mourning across Spain.

___

9:55 p.m.

The interior chief for Spain’s Catalonia region says three days of mourning have been declared to honor the victims of the van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona.

Interior Department chief Joaquim Forn says the death toll could increase since at least 15 of the 100 people thought to have been injured in the attack were hurt badly.

Senior police official Josep Lluis Trapero says the van driving up onto a sidewalk and swerving among pedestrians in a crowded area was “clearly a terror attack intended to kill as many people as possible.”

Trapero says the two suspects in custody were directly linked to the attack, “but that doesn’t mean that either were the author of the attack.”

___

10:40 p.m.

The government in Spain’s Catalonia region has revised the death toll from the van attack in Barcelona back up to 13.

The regional interior department said late Thursday that 15 people were seriously injured in the attack at the central Las Ramblas district.

Another 23 were moderately wounded and 42 people were lightly wounded.

The injured are being cared for at various hospitals.

Catalonia’s regional president, Carles Puigdemont, tells Barcelona broadcaster TV3: “Our priority is to save lives. And our second priority is the police investigation, to find the people responsible of this attack and anyone who has helped them directly or indirectly.”

___

10:20 p.m.

Top officials in Belgium have sent wishes of solidarity to the victims of the van attack in Barcelona, including one Belgian.

Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted that “no barbaric act will undermine the power and resilience of our ally.”

Foreign Minister Didier Reynders noted that one Belgian national had been killed in the attack, and he sent his government’s condolences to the victim’s family.

Belgian federal police, whose officers have been working extra duties as the country has been on high alert for more than a year, also said that “our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona and all our Spanish emergency services colleagues.”

Greece’s foreign ministry says a Greek woman has been injured in the van attack in Barcelona. It didn’t say how severe the woman’s injuries are.

___

9:40 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the van attack in Barcelona that officials say killed 12 people and injured many others.

A statement carried by the extremist group’s media arm — the Aamaq news agency — says Thursday’s attack was carried out by “soldiers of the Islamic State.”

It says the attack was in response to IS calls for its followers to target countries participating in the coalition trying to drive the extremist group from Syria and Iraq.

The statement provided no further details about the attackers.

___

9:25 p.m.

___

This item has been corrected to show that it was local media, not police, saying a suspect had been shot and killed after two officers were knocked over at a checkpoint.

___

9:15 p.m.

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau says a moment of silence will be held in the city’s main square at noon Friday “to show that we are not scared and we are more united that ever.”

___

9 p.m.

Spain’s royal palace has condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona, calling the perpetrators “assassins, simply criminals who will not terrorize us.”

The royal palace’s statement, which was posted on Twitter, also said that “All of Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will once again be for all.”

In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that “the terrorists will never destroy a united people who love liberty over barbarism. All of Spain is with the victims and families.”

___

8:55 p.m.

Pope Francis is praying for the victims of the Barcelona van attack and expressing his closeness to their families.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says the Argentine pope was “greatly worried” about Thursday’s attack and is following developments closely.

The Vatican has greatly increased security for Francis’ public events to prevent similar truck assaults on crowds that throng to his weekly audiences and Sunday blessings in St. Peter’s Square.

The main boulevard leading to the piazza has been closed to traffic for well over a year.

___

8:50 p.m.

Britain’s prime minister says that the “the U.K. stands with Spain against terror” following the van attack in Barcelona that killed at least 13 people and injured dozens of others.

Theresa May condemned the “terrible” attack in which a speeding van struck pedestrians in Las Ramblas. The attack in Barcelona comes after similar vehicle attacks in London this year.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, meanwhile, said it was “with profound sorrow and anguish that I have learnt of the terrorist attack that has struck at the heart of Barcelona this afternoon.”

He added: “This cowardly attack has deliberately targeted those enjoying life and sharing time with family and friends. We will never be cowed by such barbarism.”

___

8:40 p.m.

France’s president and the mayors of Paris and Nice are among the French dignitaries offering support for Barcelona after a deadly van attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday evening: “All my thoughts and solidarity from France for the victims of the tragic attack in Barcelona. We will remain united and determined.”

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, whose Mediterranean city lost 86 people in a truck attack during a Bastille Day fireworks display a little more than a year ago, announced that a special homage to Barcelona’s victims would be held Friday.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Spanish native whose city has faced multiple Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, expressed her “sadness and indignation.”

___

8:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is condemning what Spanish authorities say is a deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Trump also says in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. will do “whatever is necessary to help.” Trump tells Spain: “Be tough & strong, we love you!”

The White House has said Trump — who is on a working vacation at his private golf club in New Jersey — is being updated on developments by chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, tweeted her “thoughts and prayers” to Barcelona before the president.

___

8:25 p.m.

___

8:20 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has offered assistance to authorities in Spain as they investigate the van attack that left at least one person dead in Barcelona.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department shortly after a van plowed into a crowd, Tillerson said the incident “has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack.”

He says U.S. diplomats in Spain are currently assisting Americans there and asked those who are safe to notify friends and families.

Tillerson says the United States would never relent in tracking down terrorist suspects and holding them to account for their actions.

He said “terrorists around the world should know that the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

___

8:15 p.m.

The police force for Spain’s Catalonia region says it has arrested a man in the Barcelona van attack and is “treating him as a terrorist.”

The police force announced the arrest on Twitter Thursday evening.

It denied earlier media reports that officers had a suspect surrounded in a bar.

The tweet said: “There is nobody held up in any bar in the center of Barcelona. We have arrested one man and we are treating him as a terrorist.”

Meanwhile, the region’s interior minister is calling on residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel while the investigation continues.

___

8 p.m.

___

6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a regional government official says all public festivities scheduled in Barcelona are temporarily canceled.

___

6:10 p.m.

___

7:05 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been alerted to the unfolding situation in Barcelona.

Chief of staff John Kelly is aware of the developments and is keeping the president informed.

Trump is on a working vacation at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. His wife, first lady Melania Trump, sent her “thoughts and prayers” to Barcelona via Twitter.

___

6:53 p.m.

___

6:35 p.m.

Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.

He says he saw “women and children just running and they looked terrified.” Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.

The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block.

His street now is deserted.

Fleming says: “It’s just kind of a tense situation….“Clearly, people were scared.”

___

6:30 p.m.

___

6:20 p.m.

___

6:10 p.m.

___

5:45 p.m.

___

5:40 p.m.

___

5:35 p.m.

___

5:30 p.m.

