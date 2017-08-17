Police: Local man accused of shopping online, using phone prior to causing fatal crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a local man they say was involved in a fatal crash on I-90.

Police say Kristofer Gregorek, 27, of Ballston Spa, operating a Freightliner box truck westbound hit another vehicle heading in the same direction. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. between exit 48a (Pembroke) and exit 49 (Depew) on June 8, 2017.

Gregorek is accused of using his cell phone, shopping online and then completing a survey when he rear-ended the vehicle operated by 45-year-old Ellen Volpe.

Volpe was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gregorek was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He will be arraigned in Town of Lancaster Court.