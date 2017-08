PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A customer is being called a hero after stepping in during an attempted robbery in Pittsfield.

The incident happened on Wednesday at East Street Video on Lyman Street.

Ivy Rogers is accused of going into the store wearing a mask and demanded money. Before she could get away, police say a good Samaritan stepped in and pinned her until police arrived.

Rogers was charged with unarmed robbery.