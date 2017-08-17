NY Attorney General’s Office releases report on officer-involved deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office has released its first ever full report on its unit that investigates officer-involved deaths.

The office was given this power by an executive order issued in 2015.

According to the report, there have been 11 incidents that have been placed under investigation. Of those, five cases have been closed and six remain active and unresolved.

Two of those cases are local.

Edson Thevenin was shot and killed in Troy back in 2016. Police say he fled a traffic stop and used his car to pin an officer against his patrol car. Others say Thevenin did nothing wrong.

Andrew Kearse died in Schenectady this past May.

He suffered a medical emergency after he was taken into custody for fleeing a traffic stop. Some claim he was not given care quickly enough.

Read the full report.