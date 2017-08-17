Local boxer, 11, named Albany County Citizen of the Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A national boxing champion and aspiring professional was named Citizen of the Month in one local county, and she’s only 11 years old.

“My boxing name is Princess Jade soon to be Queen,” Jadah Robinson said.

Robinson is no damsel in distress. She is the 2017 USA National Junior Olympic Champion and is number one in her weight class in the country.

Thursday afternoon, she added the title of Citizen of the Month in Albany County.

Officials said she serves as a role model and is an inspiration to others.