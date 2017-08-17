Deadline to register to vote in NY Primary is Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The deadline to register to vote in the New York Primary is Friday.

The governor’s office says applications must be postmarked no later August 18 and received by the Board of Elections no later than August 23 for people to be eligible to vote in the primary.

New Yorkers can easily register to vote, or change their enrollment information, by using the state’s online voter registration application service on the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles’ website.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you need to:

be a United States citizen;

be 18 years old by December 31 of the year in which you file the form (note: you must be 18 years old by the date of the general, primary or other election in which you want to vote);

live at your present address at least 30 days before an election;

not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction and;

not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

The New York Primary Election is being held on September 12.