Community event aims to raise spirits after weekend shootings

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After recent violence in a local community, residents came together to keep spirits high while they remain on edge.

Last weekend, violence between rival groups resulted in a series of shootings that sent two adults and two toddlers to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, but Thursday night, police reassured residents that they’re doing everything they can to keep them safe.

“I’m concerned for the safety of family and friends,” Barbara Veeney, of Hudson, said.

Veeney’s husband was murdered over 10 years ago.

“I lost my husband in Hudson to gun violence, so it definitely touches home,” she said.

Hudson City Police Chief Edward Moore said the weekend’s shootings weren’t random.

“This is two groups that intend to do harm to each other and innocent people would be only a byproduct of what they’re trying to do,” he said.

While police continue to build their case, residents remain on edge.

“This event really assures people that our community is aware of what’s going on,” Roxane Carpenter, of Mental Health Assoc. of Columbia-Greene Counties, said.

At Community Night Out, an event that raises awareness about community policing, local agencies assured residents they have their support. Carpenter said it’s what was needed.

“We really want to be able to offer something and have them know where to go when something happens,” she said.

Chief Moore said the police department has extra patrols on the road.

“We’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” he said.

That’s all Veeney can hope for.

“Life’s too short,” she said. “I mean, hopefully, everybody can come together at some point in time cause at the end of the day, no one wants to lose anybody that they love.”

Anyone who may have information about the shootings is asked to contact police.