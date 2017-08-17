Carl Paladino out on Buffalo Board of Education

WIVB Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has ruled Thursday to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education.

The ruling comes after a five-day hearing in Albany, a formal petition by the school board for his ouster, and public outcry following his Dec. 2016 remarks about former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in Artvoice last year.

The school board filed a petition to remove Paladino earlier this year after he revealed what they described as confidential information only obtained during executive sessions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s