Carl Paladino out on Buffalo Board of Education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has ruled Thursday to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education.

The ruling comes after a five-day hearing in Albany, a formal petition by the school board for his ouster, and public outcry following his Dec. 2016 remarks about former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in Artvoice last year.

The school board filed a petition to remove Paladino earlier this year after he revealed what they described as confidential information only obtained during executive sessions.