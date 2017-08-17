Boston Free Speech rally gets permit, with restrictions

BOSTON (AP) – Boston has granted permission for what organizers call a Free Speech Rally on Saturday, but which some people fear is actually a white nationalist rally similar to the one that erupted in violence in Virginia last weekend.

The permit granted Wednesday for the event on Boston Common comes with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.

The permit is for 100 people and a two-hour rally from noon until 2 p.m.

Participants will be separated from a planned counter-protest by barriers.

Mayor Marty Walsh said there will be “zero tolerance” for violence, but didn’t expect any.

Rally organizer John Medlar says he trusts police to prevent violence.

Organizers said on Facebook they are not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers.