Big changes coming to the 518 area code this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting this Saturday, you’ll need to be ready for big changes when it comes to making calls.

Right now if you have a 518 area code you simply dial the number to make a call, but this weekend that all changes.

There’s a new area code be added to our region, and that means new rules for making calls.

Like the Capitol Building or the Saratoga Race Track, the 518 area code is our region. Or at least it used to be because soon there will be another number in town.

“I’d rather 518.”

“No, I don’t like it at all.”

“I never heard of it but I suppose we’ll have to get used to it.”

He’s right, it’s coming whether you’re ready or not.

Starting this Saturday, even if you live in the area and even if you’re dialing locally, you’ll still need to include the 518 area code on every number.

Daniel Chesky isn’t a fan.

“Now, I’m having to go through all my contacts and add the 518. I just think it’s very tedious and I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Others, like May Baucher, still have questions.

“I was wondering why they made us change that, like it didn’t make any sense to me,” Baucher said.

The answer is, simply, we’ve used up all the 518 numbers and in order to continue to give out new numbers, there has to be a new area code.

Here’s what you need to know, anyone with an existing 518 number will not need to change it.

Anyone who needs a new number will get the new 838 area code, but won’t officially take effect until September 19th.

