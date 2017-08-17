Albany democratic mayoral candidates debate ahead of primary

Related Coverage Race for Albany mayor ramps up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The main democratic candidates in the City of Albany’s mayoral race participated in a debate Thursday night.

Current Mayor Kathy Sheehan sat down with democratic candidates Albany Common Council Pres. Carolyn McLaughlin and Common Councilor Frank Commisso Jr.

The debate was hosted by NewsChannel13 and WAMC.

The candidates spoke on everything from tax rates in the city to the red light camera initiative to infrastructure.

The Times Union will host another debate for the mayoral candidates on August 29. NEWS10 ABC anchor Elisa Streeter will be there to ask questions of the candidates.

The mayoral primary is set for September 12.