Whitney Young Health Mobile Unit expanding coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Whitney Young Health Center in Albany is now partnering with North Albany Academy to help students with a brand new mobile unit.

Whitney on Wheels offers health services to North Albany Academy students, teachers, and families for the upcoming school year.

Students can go there for sick visits as well as preventative care.

Right now, the plan is for it to start next month.

Whitney on Wheels already visits Myers Middle School, Marillac Family Shelter, and Albany Housing Authority.

It will start serving Rehabilitation Support Services on Central Avenue, Trinity Alliance, Hospitality House, and Hope House next month.

The company accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, CDPHP, MVP, Fidelis and Wellcare.