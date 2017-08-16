Troy Police: Investigation into officer-involved shooting “in its infancy”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police John Tedesco says the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Troy on Tuesday is still in its infancy.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon Chief Tedesco said investigators will not be able to speak with the officers involved in the shooting for 72 hours, as they have been placed on immediate administrative leave, a standard procedure any time an officer discharges his or her weapon.

Troy police officers were advised at the beginning of their shift to be on the lookout for 22-year-old Dahmeek McDonald. He had allegedly removed his ankle bracelet and was wanted by New York State parole.

Chief Tedesco says officers spotted McDonald around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 8th Street and Rensselaer Street.

Police officials were not able to provide details on the moments which lead to an officer discharging his weapon but did confirm McDonald was shot while inside his vehicle. One bullet struck him in the shoulder and another grazed his head.

Police could not confirm how many shots were fired, or whether McDonald was armed. They say that is still under investigation.

McDonald is recovering from his injuries, and police say they expect him to make a full recovery. He is currently in the custody of New York State parole.

Police say investigators will not be able to fully understand what happened Tuesday night until they speak to the officers.

Troy Police confirm the individual involved in the shooting on Tuesday is the same Dahkeem McDonald convicted in 2014 for fleeing from police. McDonald led police on a high-speed chase, driving the wrong way along 787, before crashing his car and jumping off a bridge. He was also in possession of crack cocaine at the time.

A passenger in the car threw a loaded handgun over the bridge during the chase, as well causing it to discharge once it hit the pavement.

The Attorney General’s office says the incident Tuesday does not meet the necessary requirements to merit their office’s involvement.

The investigation will be handled by the Troy Police and Rensselaer County District Attorney.