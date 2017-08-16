Sheriff: Possible rabid animal on the loose in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a possible rabid animal on the loose.

Police say they have units in the area of the bike path between the 5 Combines and the Village of Fort Edward.

People are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The New York DEC issued this statement:

“New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) are investigating reports of a woman alleged to have been attacked by a coyote in Fort Edward. The woman suffered bites to her arm and leg and lacerations to her face. The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance. ECOs are on scene with the Fort Edward Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. DEC wildlife staff are assisting in locating the animal. The investigation is ongoing.”

If you see an animal acting strangely, contact police at (518)-747-4623.