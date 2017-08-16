Sex offender accused of stalking, impersonating officer

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A registered sex offender is accused of impersonating a police officer after he allegedly stalked a woman for several blocks.

Police say Daryus Smith, 27, stalked a woman while she walked home and then banged on her door after she ran into her house.

Smith is a registered Level Two sex offender. He allegedly identified himself as a police officer while banging on the door.

He’s charged with Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and Stalking in the Fourth Degree.

 

