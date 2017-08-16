Revolutionary War site to be preserved in Fort Ann

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is celebrating after they successfully blocked a company from building a quarry in Fort Ann.

The town says they would have lost more than just trees and rock.

A victory for Fort Ann after many didn’t realize that a quarry would have destroyed what was a significant battlefield in the Revolutionary War.

“The British left their wounded here in the hospital,” George Sherwood, a U.S. Army Veteran, said.

Sherwood took us on a walk through history. In the woods, American troops fought British forces in the battle of Fort Ann on July 8th, 1777.

“See that ledge right there, that’s basically where the battle looks like. It was a very wooded area and the British were used to fighting in fields.”

The Continental Army was defeated that day but Battle Hill recently saw a victory.

A construction company wanted to build a quarry here to mine granite.

Fort Ann Historian Virginia Parrott jumped into action.

“I supposed all this time that it was protected. And there is no protection on the battlefield whatsoever.”

Parrott helped secure state grants to preserve the area as a historical site. One she says was paramount to the outcome of the Revolutionary War.

“It was the delaying action at Fort Ann that actually charged the course of the war,” Parrott said.

Sherwood says if the battle of Fort Ann didn’t happen, the Continental Army would have lost the Battle of Saratoga.

He says the land is more than historic, it’s sacred.

“A lot of soldiers were actually buried where they fell on Battle Hill.”

Each year, he adds new American Flags to a plaque. It’s a reminder of what happened on Battle Hill.

“They stopped the British at Fort Ann. British General Burgoyne did not have enough supplies to make it to Albany.”

The town is hoping to one day have trails through the battle site with a timeline of its history.