National Roller Coaster Day For A Cause

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday is National Roller Coaster day and News10 ABC’s Lexi Nahl spent the morning at the Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom riding roller coasters for charity.

The challenge was this: Ride all six of the park’s roller coasters and The Great Escape will donate 100 tickets to charity.

For the family friend riders, Canyon Blaster is the perfect introduction. Little ones and family members who really don’t like going upside down will be right at home.

The park’s newest coaster, Greezed Lightening, reinvents the meaning of “hanging out.” The coaster starts in a pendulum motion side to side, and then work its way up to hit seven full inversions, hanging riders upside.

At the end of the day The Great Escape donated 100 tickets to the Ronald McDonald House of Albany, a $6000 donation.