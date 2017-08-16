Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Pittsfield for second time

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – For the second time this year, mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Pittsfield.

Crews will once again spray in the area on Thursday to reduce the potential for infection.

“Generally, what we see is there’s a likelihood that the amount of virus will increase as the season goes on,” Berkshire Co. Mosquito Control Project Supt. Chris Horton said.

Over the summer, mosquitoes in Berkshire County have also tested positive in Richmond, Clarksburg and Sheffield. After each new finding, Horton heads out on his spray truck to try to reduce the virus from spreading.

“So this is the spray head,” he explained. “The insecticide comes out like a paint sprayer.”

Horton drives the truck in the area where they found the infected mosquitoes and sprays within a one-mile radius of that spot. He will spray from 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday by the intersection of Elm Street and William Street.

“It’s basically going to be a cloud of these droplets,” he said. “It’s going to move with airflow; take the mosquitoes out of the environment.”

Once they’re done, the insecticide disappears like a vapor.

MAP OF AUGUST 17 SPRAY ZONE

“This is going to dissipate in the atmosphere, so it’s not going to leave a residue on vegetables,” Horton said.

Throughout the process, Horton uses a navigation device to track the spraying.

“As we drive and spray, it’ll be mapping where we apply the insecticide,” he said.

Even after crews finish, Horton said it’s important residents continue to take steps like using bug spray with DEET to protect their families.

When outside, wear a long shirt, pants and socks. Fix any holes in windows or door screens and try to avoid going outside between dusk and dawn. In addition, get rid of any standing water around your home like puddles or pool covers.

“People should take precautions starting now because, you know, West Nile’s here,” he said. “You know mosquitoes have it, and that mosquito could bite you.”

If you live in a spray zone, stay inside your home or away from the area while crews are out. Close all windows and doors and turn off air conditioners.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, most people affected by West Nile Virus won’t exhibit symptoms. However, symptoms do include:

Fever; Headache and body aches; Nausea; Vomiting; Swollen lymph glands; Skin rash on the chest, stomach and back

Less than one percent of people develop severe illness, including encephalitis or meningitis.

There is no treatment. People with a mild infection usually recover on their own, and people with severe infections almost always require hospitalization, according to MDPH.

For more information, contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), Division of Epidemiology and Immunization at (617) 983-6800 or toll-free at (888) 658-2850, or on the MDPH Arbovirus website at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.