STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stillwater Police say they have solved a months-old burglary investigation.

Police say Ryan Reynolds, 21, went into a Stillwater home back in December and stole toys and clothes that were already wrapped as presents for the family’s children.

He was found in Schenectady County Family Court and taken into custody.

He’s charged with felony burglary and petit larceny.