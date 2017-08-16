Gov. Cuomo: Health insurers can’t discriminate, deny coverage based on gender identity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that health insurers cannot discriminate or deny coverage based on an individual’s gender identity.

The New York Department of Financial Services sent a letter instructing health insurers to take reasonable steps, including requesting additional information, to determine whether the insured is eligible for services prior to denying the claim.

The governor’s office says when processing claims for health services provided to transgender or gender nonconforming individuals, health insurers may not deny or limit health services that are ordinarily or exclusively available to an individual of one sex.

“In New York, we believe that health care is a right, and we are committed to protecting that right for all New Yorkers, regardless of income, age, race, sexuality or gender identity,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now, more than ever, we are leading the nation in furthering protections to all New Yorkers that those in Washington seek to eliminate, and we will continue to work to combat discrimination in all forms and ensure equal treatment for all.”

Read the letter.