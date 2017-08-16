Former sheriff’s deputy facing weapons charges

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputy who admitted to harassment after a cell phone video went viral is in trouble with the law again.

Shawn Glans was arrested last week and was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say he had several rifles and a handgun he was not allowed to possess.

Glans was seen in the video slapping and cursing at a young man Colin Fitch after he refused to let him search his car. The video was posted to YouTube and took off.

Glans took a plea deal in that case.

