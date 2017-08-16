Charges in Jay Street fire to move forward

Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judge has ruled that charges will not be dismissed against the former Schenectady code inspector after a deadly 2015 fire.

Kenneth Tyree is being held responsible for the fire on Jay Street that killed four people.

He’s accused of lying on his application about his qualifications for the code inspector position.

Tyree’s attorney wanted the manslaughter and negligent homicide counts dismissed, claiming Tyree never received the proper training and never inspected that type of building.

The judge ruled to uphold those charges.

