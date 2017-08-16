8/16 Pet Connection: Maxine and Carley

These two ladies came to us about a month ago and have made the shelter their temporary home. Are they not the cutest!!!!

Maxine and Carley (approx. 2yrs old) lived together their whole lives, so we’re hoping to send them to their furrever home together – but can go separately. They’re both female and get along very well. They can be shy at first but melt right into you when its time to snuggle.

They are both litter box trained.

Once they are on your lap….they just want to cuddle together…my wish is that they stay together. They are absolutely stunning to see.

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044