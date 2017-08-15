Source: Man accused of killing mother, 4-year-old in Glens Falls facing grand jury indictment

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A source says the man accused of killing a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Glens Falls last week is facing a grand jury indictment.

Redden faces a murder charge under the grand jury indictment for the alleged killing of Crystal Riley and her daughter Lilly Frasier.

He will appear before a judge at 9:30 a.m.

Police say it appears Redden was invited into the home on South Street then killed the mother and daughter by cutting their throats and necks with a knife.

A source close to the investigation says Redden killed Riley first before turning on the little girl.

Records show Redden was homeless and police say he moved to the area about a year ago.

Riley had two other children who were not there at the time of the crimes.

Police say Redden has no criminal record in New York or elsewhere.

Police are confident in more charges coming against him.