Potential retrial date set for Sheldon Silver

By Published: Updated:
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver arrives at the courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. A jury heard Silver's corruption case boiled down to two conflicting portrayals of the once-powerful Democrat: one as a greedy lawmaker who enriched himself with bribery and another as a seasoned politician who played by the rules regarding outside income. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A potential start date has now been set for New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s retrial.

Silver will be likely back in the courtroom on April 16th.

Prosecutors had asked for a date within this time frame. It’s tentative at this point and the date could change as we get closer to trial.

Silver was originally convicted of corruption and sentenced to 12 years in prison for allegedly abusing his position in New York politics.

That decision was overturned on appeal after a supreme court ruling changed the definition of political corruption.

