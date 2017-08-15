Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Route 32 in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say James Mercurio, 63, was operating a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Route 32 when he struck one of three bicyclists who had been traveling on the shoulder.

Mercurio was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The 16-year-old bicyclist was airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. Police say the teen has died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Friends say Jim and his wife Sherry just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Sunday also marked the four year mark of the day their son was killed in a motorcycle crash.