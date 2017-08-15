NYSP still investigating 1985 disappearance of UAlbany student

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are continuing an investigation into a missing persons case from 1985.

Karen Wilson, a then 22-year-old UAlbany student, went missing in March of 1985. She was last seen leaving the Tanning Hut on Central Avenue in Colonie.

Police searched for Wilson but found no evidence.

At the time of her disappearance, police say she was spotted walking in the direction of the SUNY Albany campus along Fuller Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-783-3211.