NY pet dealers placed under new state regulations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In order to regulate pet dealers and those who are abusing the system, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill on Tuesday aimed to protect animals who are often left un-vaccinated in animal shelters.

“When you go to a rescue and all they have is puppies that means they are bringing them up from the south and from breeders in other parts of the country,” Libby Post, Executive Director of NY State Animal Protection Federation, said.

A growing number of people around New York have adopted pets from shelters or rescue organizations only to find out later they had diseases as a result of overbreeding or unsafe living conditions.

“They’re getting them from animal shelters and they’re sick they’re not vaccinated in many instances and there is overbreeding,” Senator Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) said.

Senator Tedisco helped co-sponsor this bill that Gov. Cuomo signed requiring animal shelters and rescue organizations non-profit or otherwise to register with the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

“So this will protect the consumer, this will protect those that want to rescue animals and most importantly this will protect the animals.”

Before this law was signed, inspections on animal shelters to make sure there is no over breeding and all the animals are vaccinated, was only required for municipal governmental organizations. Non-profit humane societies were able to slip through this loophole and up until this point many have not been inspected.

“We’re seeing more and more of this and this is one way for us to be able to crack down on those bad actors,” Post said.

Regardless of the label, all shelters and rescue organizations will have to register with the state which will cost around $100 a year.

“This is a public safety bill,” Sen. Tedisco said. “All the bills that protect our animals and keep them from unscrupulous individuals treating them with cruelty really also protect human beings because people who hurt animals go on to hurt people.”

“This is a start to see who everyone is and to set the stage for shelter and rescue standards,” Post said.